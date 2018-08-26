Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's tournament ...
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins Uni High Shootout title
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Members of the Fisher/GCMS soccer team pose for a photo after winning the Uni High Shootout championship.
Fisher/GCMS's Will Shook (18) shoots and scores a goal against Oakwood.
Fisher/GCMS goalie, Ethan Kasper, calls off his teammates during the 5-0 shutout against Oakwood.
Fisher/GCMS's Caleb Bleich (7) fights for possession during the 5-0 shutout against Oakwood.
Fisher/GCMS's Alex Minion (10) comes up with an assist to Caleb Bleich during the 5-0 shutout against Oakwood.
