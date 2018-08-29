Here are some of hte highlights from Wednesday's match at St. Anne ...
Fisher/GCMS soccer at St. Anne
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS's Alex Minion (10) shoots and scores to put the Bunnies up 1-0 early in the first half of Wednesday's match against St. Anne.
Fisher/GCMS's Tyler Ricks (8) takes a shot during Wednesday's match against St. Anne.
Brodie Doman (11) knocks one in to put Fisher/GCMS up 3-0 in the first half of Wednesday's match against St. Anne.
Fisher/GCMS goalie Ethan Kasper comes up with a save during Wednesday's match against St. Anne.
Fisher/GCMS goalie Ethan Kasper goes up to deflect a corner kick during Wednesday's match against St. Anne.
Fisher/GCMS's Graham Voelker (6) takes a shot and scores the final goal in the Bunnies' 4-0 victory Wednesday over St. Anne.
Fisher/GCMS's Caleb Bleich takes a shot late in Wednesday's match against St. Anne. Bleich had one goal on the day on a penalty kick.
