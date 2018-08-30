Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
PBL freshman football vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s David Schnebly (63) and Will Henry (23) tackle a Tuscola ballcarrier during Thursday’s freshman game, which the Panthers lost 20-8.
PBL’s Wyatt Hollen (75) forces a fumble during Thursday’s freshman football game against Tuscola, which the Panthers lost 20-8.
PBL’s Garrett Sanders (13) looks for running room during Thursday’s freshman football game against Tuscola, which the Panthers lost 20-8.
PBL’s Charlie Pound (15) looks for running room during Thursday’s freshman football game against Tuscola, which the Panthers lost 20-8. Pound would later convert on a two-point conversion via scamper after Justin Milligan scored PBL’s lone touchdown on a kickoff return.
PBL’s Justin Milligan (85) is off to the races during Thursday’s freshman football game against Tuscola, which the Panthers lost 20-8. Milligan would later score PBL’s lone touchdown via kickoff return with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
PBL’s Tyler Smith (33) runs during Thursday’s freshman football game against Tuscola, which the Panthers lost 20-8.
PBL’s Landon Wilson (52) recovers a fumble during Thursday’s freshman football game against Tuscola, which the Panthers lost 20-8.
PBL’s Patrick Griffin (65) and Evan Donaldson (53) tackle a Tuscola ballcarrier during Thursday’s freshman game, which the Panthers lost 20-8.
