Here are some of the sights and highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
PBL JH softball vs. Milford (2018)
Photographer: Photo provided
The following PBL eighth-graders celebrated after the final junior high home softball game Thursday with a victory over Milford, from left: Araya Stack, Kendyl Enghausen, Losa Suaava, Emily Robidoux, Averi Garrett, Mya Olivares, Morgan Uden and Keirsten Lyons.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Losa Suaava bats during Thursday’s game against Milford.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Araya Stack pitches during Thursday’s game against Milford.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Robidoux throws toward first base during Thursday’s game against Milford.
