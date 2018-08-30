Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's freshman, junior varsity and varsity matches in Paxton, in which all three PBL teams won in two sets ...
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
PBL’s Carly Mutchmore hits the ball during Thursday’s freshman match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-16 victory in game two.
PBL’s Sydney Murphy (6) passes during Thursday’s freshman match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-16 victory in game two.
PBL’s Carly Mutchmore serves during Thursday’s freshman match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-16 victory in game two.
PBL’s Emma Steiner serves during Thursday’s freshman match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-16 victory in game two.
PBL’s Kendra Johnson serves during Thursday’s freshman match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-16 victory in game two.
PBL’s Lexie Kirkley serves during Thursday’s freshman match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-16 victory in game two.
PBL’s Abigail Teske serves during Thursday’s freshman match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-16 victory in game two.
PBL’s Kendra Johnson prepares to hit the ball during Thursday’s freshman match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-16 victory in game two.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (9) prepares to hit the ball during Thursday’s junior varsity match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-14 victory in game two.
PBL’s Makenna Klann serves during Thursday’s junior varsity match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-14 victory in game two.
PBL’s Maddy Foellner hits the ball during Thursday’s junior varsity match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-14 victory in game two.
PBL’s Jaden Bender serves during Thursday’s junior varsity match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-14 victory in game two.
PBL’s Carly Mutchmore serves during Thursday’s junior varsity match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-14 victory in game two.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove serves during Thursday’s junior varsity match against Watseka, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-14 victory in game two.
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb serves as members of the Blue Crew student section cheer her on during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) hits the ball over the net during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
PBL’s Jolee Hastings serves during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (2) hits the ball over the net during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
PBL’s Addison Oyer (18) hits the ball over the net during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
PBL’s Brooke Walder (14) hits the ball over the net during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (2) hits the ball over the net during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
PBL’s Addison Oyer (18) hits the ball over the net during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.
