Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Georgetown ...
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) tackles Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Arron Jackson (3) during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL football players enter the field for Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Jeff Graham, second from left, and captains T.J. Jones (33), Andrew Swanson (52), Jake Rich (63) and Mason Ecker (12) enter midfield for the coin toss prior to Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55) tackles Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Stevie Dailey during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) tackles Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Stevie Dailey (7) during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) tackles Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Devin Lappin (8) during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes a catch near the end zone during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. The first-quarter touchdown was called back due to a penalty.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes a sliding catch during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) looks for running room during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) looks for running room during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) tries to break through a tackling attempt by Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Robert Weaver (10) during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Pressure from PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) and Luke Cowan (65) rushes the punt attempt from Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Jace Bina (22) during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) and Andrew Swanson (52) celebrate after Ecker caught a touchdown pass during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom rushes Georgetown-Ridge Farm Devin Lappin (8) as he throws during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) tackles Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Devin Lappin (8) during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes a leaping catch during Firday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) seeks extra yardage after making a catch during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) seeks extra yardage after making a catch during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Jeff Graham discusses matters with the officiating crew during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) makes a catch during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) looks for running room after making a catch during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) looks for running room after making a catch during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) looks for running room after making a catch during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) looks for running room after making a catch during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) and Tristan Hauersperger (22) record a tackle during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) looks for running room during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes, third from right, runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) and T.J. Jones (33) tackle Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Devin Lappin during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) celebrates after a defensive stop during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) celebrates after a defensive stop during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gunner Belt (with ball) rushes for extra yardage while Tristan Hauersperger (22) throws a block during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) rushes for extra yardage during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Calvin Foster (76) congratulates teammate Kyle Poll (34) after Poll (34) scored on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
-
PBL football at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) records a tackle on a kickoff return during Friday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.