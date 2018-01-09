Here are some of the sights and highlights from Friday's game in Eureka ...
GCMS football at Eureka (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Cade Elliott (3) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS captains Hayden Workman (71), Jared Trantina (22), Josh Bleich (53) and Nathan Garard (7) walk toward midfield for the coin toss prior to Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS captains Hayden Workman (71), Jared Trantina (22), Josh Bleich (53) and Nathan Garard (7) jog toward the sidelines after the coin toss prior to Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS coaches, players and equipment managers stand by prior to Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) looks for running room as Daniel Jones (28) throws a block during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) goes up to make a leaping catch in the end zone during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Marcus Baillie (32) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Trey Reynolds (57) and Isaiah Chatman prepare for a play during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) searches for running room as teammate Payton Kean (24) looks for somebody to block during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) looks for running room during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Noah Nugent (88) prepares for a play during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman (34) prepares for a play during Friday’s game against Eureka.
