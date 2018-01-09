Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's round robin at Blue Ridge Junior High School ...
GCMS MS baseball at round robin (9-1-18)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Kellan Fanson with a pickoff move to first-baseman Zach Price in the Falcons' loss to Prairie Central 7-2 on Saturday.
GCMS’s Ty Harden gets into position to catch a pop up behind the plate in the Falcons' loss to Prairie Central 7-2 on Saturday.
GCMS’s Ty Cribbett watches the ball fly as he drives one into right field in the Falcons' loss to Prairie Central 7-2 on Saturday.
GCMS’s Chase Minion grabs a pop fly in foul territory in the Falcons' loss to Prairie Central 7-2 on Saturday.
GCMS’s Rylan DeFries gets in position to catch a deep fly ball in the Falcons' loss to Prairie Central 7-2 on Saturday.
GCMS’s Altin Nettleton pitches four scoreless innings in the Falcons' win over Blue Ridge 6-0 on Saturday.
GCMS’s Chase Minion drives one into the grass in the Falcons' win over Blue Ridge 6-0 on Saturday.
GCMS’s Chase Minion slides toward home plate on a close play at home in the Falcons' win over Blue Ridge 6-0 on Saturday.
GCMS’s shortstop, Kellan Fanson, charges a slow roller to get the last out in the fifth inning in the Falcons's win over Blue Ridge 6-0 on Saturday.
