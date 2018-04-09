Here are some of the highlights from Monday's match ...
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS players Evan Hazzard (17), Tyler Ricks (6), and Caleb Bleich (7) all get into position on a corner kick as Bleich takes a shot during Monday's match against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS's Tyler Ricks (8) attempts a hard shot on goal from a distance during Monday's match against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville. Ricks had two goals on the day.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS Caleb Bleich (7) scores on a header for the Bunnies’ second goal of the day during Monday's match against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS's Graham Voelker (6) lofts one into the box on a free kick during Monday's match against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville. Voelker had one goal on the day for the Bunnies.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS's Evan Hazzard (17) fights for possession. Hazzard scored the Bunnies’ first goal in their 5-0 rout Monday over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS's Tyler Ricks (8) shoots and scores his first goal of the day during Monday's match against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS's Tyler Ricks (8) nearly scores on a corner kick during Monday's match against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville's goalie goes up and makes a block on a shot taken by Fisher/GCMS's Graham Voelker.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS's Caleb Bleich (7) sends a corner kick into the box midway through the second half of Monday's match against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville. Bleich had one goal on the day.
