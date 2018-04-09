GCMS JV football at Eureka

Here are some of the highlights from Monday's junior varsity game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Eureka, in which GCMS earned a 37-20 road victory ...
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS captains are at midfield for the coin toss prior to Monday's junior varsity game against Eureka.
GCMS's Nathan Kallal (21) records a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against Eureka.
GCMS's Alex Meece (70) and Gavin Workman (79) record a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against Eureka.
GCMS's Aidan Laughery (3) runs down the sidelines during Monday's junior varsity game against Eureka.
The GCMS offense gets ready for a play during Monday's junior varsity game against Eureka.
GCMS's Awstace Grauer (17) and Dallas Whelchel (32) rush the passer during Monday's junior varsity game against Eureka.
Members of the GCMS junior varsity team huddle up during Monday's game against Eureka.
GCMS's Trey Reynolds (75) records a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against Eureka.
GCMS's Aidan Laughery (3) runs with the ball during Monday's junior varsity game against Eureka.
Members of the GCMS junior varsity team sing the school song after winning Monday's game against Eureka.
