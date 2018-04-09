Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's match in Paxton ...
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jolee Hastings makes a diving dig during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Addison Oyer prepares to hit the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann, left, and Aubree Bruns, middle, participate in a serve-receive attempt, with Jolee Hastings (7) looking on, during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jasmine Miles (9) prepares to hit the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (2) hits the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns hits the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson hits the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt passes the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball vs. St. Thomas More (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.