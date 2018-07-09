PBL JH baseball at GCMS

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game at Gibson City ...
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
PBL starting pitcher Jeremiah Ager delivers a fastball during Thursday's game against GCMS. He went five innings for the Panthers.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS eighth-grade baseball players are recognized during eighth-grade night during Thursday's game against PB, from left: Rylan DeFries, Kellan Fanson, Chase Minion, Nick Giroux, Ty Harden and Mason Kutemeier.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS shortstop Braden Elliott gets into ready position as PBL Jeremiah Ager takes a big lead from second base during Thursday's game.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS pitcher Ty Harden tries to keep the game close in the fitth inning of Thursday's game against PBL. Kellan Fanson was the GCMS starting pitcher.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
PBL cleanup hitter Kendall Swanson gets ready for the pitch during Thursday's game against GCMS.
