2018 PBL XC Invite

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's meet in Paxton ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Erik Reck (261) and Jesse Barfield (248) run during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
Girls runners start their race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Evie Ellis runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Gracie Smith, left, runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Gina Galey runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Hope Johnson runs past treading water during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Jordan Parrish (76) and Olivia Wilson (79) run past treading water during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Gina Galey runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Evie Ellis leads a pack of runners during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Gracie Smith tries to pass a Manteno runner during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
Boys runners start their race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
Boys runners start their race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Ryder James (257) is among a pack of runners at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Trevor Morse runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Jordan Giese (252) runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Nik Schnabel runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Jesse Barfield runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Keagan Busboom runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Ryder James runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Jordan Giese runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Nik Schnabel runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Trevor Morse runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Trevor Morse runs during Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Daniel Busby runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Paul Cleary runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Tim Hewerdine runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Jarrett Hazelwood runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Zach Lundquist runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Cameron Grohler runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Liam McMullin runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Seth Wolken runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Yami Domingo runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Alexis Gray runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
PBL’s Reese San Diego runs during the open race at Saturday’s PBL Invite.
