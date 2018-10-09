Here are some of the highlights from Monday's match at Bismarck ...
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Bismarck-Henning (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS's Parker Rollins knocks the ball away during Monday's match against Bismarck-Henning.
Fisher/GCMS's Liam Killian defends his side of the field during Monday's match against Bismarck-Henning.
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper goes up to defend a corner kick during Monday's match against Bismarck-Henning.
Fisher/GCMS's Andrew Ferguson (2) sends the ball downfield during Monday's match against Bismarck-Henning.
Bismarck-Henning's goalkeeper jumps up and gets a hand on a shot from midfield by Fisher/GCMS's Graham Voelker during Monday's match.
Fisher/GCMS's Will Shook jumps up and heads the ball back the other way during Monday's match against Bismarck-Henning.
Fisher/GCMS's Caleb Bleich (7) takes a shot during the second half in the Bunnies' first loss of the season to Bismarck-Henning on Monday.
