Here are some of the highlights from Monday's game in Gibson City ...
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman runs during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth, which the Falcons won 35-0.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman (5) runs during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth, which the Falcons won 35-0.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Trey Reynolds (57) records a tackle during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery runs during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal runs during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth, which the Falcons won 35-0.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman (5) runs during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth, which the Falcons won 35-0.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Kellen DeSchepper records a tackle during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth, which the Falcons won 35-0.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Brandon Zumwalt (6) runs during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aiden Phillips and Aidan Laughery make a tackle during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth, which the Falcons won 35-0.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Gavin Workman chases the quarterback during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth, which the Falcons won 35-0.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Parker Chase (61) records a tackle during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth, which the Falcons won 35-0.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Heyworth
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Gavin Workman and Trey Reynolds get ready for a play during Monday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth, which the Falcons won 35-0.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.