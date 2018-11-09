Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinal game in Gibson City ...
GCMS MS baseball vs. Westville
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS first-baseman Mason Kutemeier catches an infield pop fly early in the first inning of Tuesday's IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinal game against Westville.
GCMS starting pitcher Braden Elliott pitched a complete game, only giving up two runs in their 12-2 victory over Westville on Tuesday.
GCMS shortstop Kellan Fanson tags out a runner on a pickoff throw by catcher Ty Harden during Tuesday's IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinal game against Westville.
GCMS leadoff batter Ty Harden hits an RBI single with two outs to take a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday's IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinal game against Westville.
GCMS shortstop Kellan Fanson dives to knock down a ball in the top of the third inning, with GCMS leading Westville 7-1 during Tuesday's IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinal game.
GCMS second-baseman Ty Cribbett goes deep behind second base to catch a popup in the third inning of Tuesday's IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinal game against Westville.
GCMS third-baseman Chase Minion throws a runner out in the Falcons' 12-2 victory during their regional matchup over Westville on Tuesday.
