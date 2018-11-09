Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's match in Paxton ...
PBL volleyball vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Makenna Klann (1) passes during Tuesday’s junior varsity match against St. Joseph-Ogden, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-22 victory in game two.
PBL’s Kendra Johnson serves during Tuesday’s junior varsity match against St. Joseph-Ogden, which the Panthers won in two sets, including a 25-22 victory in game two.
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Makayla Klann serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb, right, makes a diving dig during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Makayla Klann (12) prepares to hit the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Makayla Klann, right, makes a dig during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Jolee Hastings, second from left, hits the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Lexi Johnson hits the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns hits the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt passes during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Lexi Johnson serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
PBL’s Brooke Walder hits the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden.
