Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's dual meet at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City ...
GCMS girls golf vs. Monticello (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Katie Johnson hits the ball toward the green during Thursday’s meet against Monticello.
GCMS’s Megan Moody hits the ball off the tee during Thursday’s meet against Monticello.
GCMS’s Shannon Spangler hits her ball away from a bunker during Thursday’s meet against Monticello.
GCMS’s Megan Moody hits the ball away from a bunker during Thursday’s meet against Monticello.
GCMS’s Katie Kamman putts during Thursday’s meet against Monticello.
GCMS’s Abby Spiller hits her ball during Thursday’s meet against Monticello.
GCMS’s Hattie Parsons putts during Thursday’s meet against Monticello.
