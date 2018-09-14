Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division game at Gibson City ...
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich sacks Fieldcrest quarterback Tyler McKay during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s marching band performs prior to Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s marching band performs prior to Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s marching band performs prior to Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (53) and Bryce Barnes (18) tackle Fieldcrest quarterback Tyler McKay behind the line of scrimmage during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Keegan Kutemeier (59) collects the ball for an interception during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
The GCMS Red Army stands behind the end zone during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) and Ryland Holt (21) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) kicks an extra-point attempt while Nathan Garard (7) holds and Austin Spiller (33) blocks during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS Red Army celebrate as a kickoff by Ben Freehill sails above the goalpost during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) tries to catch a pass in the end zone during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest. The pass fell incomplete, but the Knights’ Andrew Gochanour (7) is called for a pass-interference penalty.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Payton Kean (24) rumbles toward the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (14) tries to tackle Fieldcrest’s Tisen Covington during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (with ball) scampers for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) pressures Fieldcrest quarterback Tyler McKay (17) during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) jukes Fieldcrest’ Keegan Robbins (1) on a rushing attempt during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Austin Spiller (33) tries to bring down Fieldcrest’s Kenton Castrejon during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) wraps up Fieldcrest quarterback Tyler McKay on a sneak attempt on a fourth-and-1 during Friday’s game. McKay was stopped short of the first-down marker, resulting in a turnover on downs.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) finds some running room along the left sideline during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) scampers for a two-point conversion during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) leaps over a defender en route to scoring a two-point conversion during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) leaps over a defender en route to scoring a two-point conversion during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71), Joe Allen (58) and Payton Kean (24) tackle Fieldcrest’s Kenton Castrejon (48) during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) intercepts a pass during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown that would be called back due to a penalty during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Marcus Baillie (32) tries to wrap up Fieldcrest’s Jaxon Cusac-McKay during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (53) and Hayden Workman (71) record a tackle during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (53) and Hayden Workman (71) celebrate after making a tackle during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS Youth Football cheerleaders get ready to perform at halftime during Friday’s high school football game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) finds some running room along the left side, while teammate Daniel Jones (28) throws a block, after catching a screen pass during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) finds some running room along the left side after catching a screen pass during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) rumbles toward the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) and Payton Kean (24) high-five after Trantina scored a touchdown during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (14) runs down the left sideline for a touchdown that would be called back due to a penalty during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman rumbles toward the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Keegan Kutemeier (59) rumbles for some yards after intercepting a pass during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) goes up to make a catch in the end zone during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest. The touchdown reception was Holt’s 13th of his career, breaking an all-time school record.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (53) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Mike Allen, left, and quarterback/defensive back Nathan Garard (7) discuss matters during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS football vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Mike Allen, left, and quarterback/defensive back Nathan Garard (7) discuss matters during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.