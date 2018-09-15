PBL football at Seneca

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Sangamon Valley Conference contest at Seneca ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones, right, finds daylight for what would be his third rushing touchdown of Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL football team enter the field for Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) tackles Seneca’s Brady Baudino on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) tackles Seneca’s Brady Baudino (24) during Saturday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) looks for running room during Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) tries to break a tackle during Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Rueck, left, tackles Seneca quarterback Kenneth Sangston during Saturday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55) tackles Seneca’s Logan Bruss during Saturday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) correctly signals a first down for his Panthers as teammate Austin Gooden (52) recovered a fumble in the red zone during Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) shows the football in his hands as teammates signal a first down for the Panthers via Swanson’s fumble recovery during Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble to give his team the ball back during Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) looks for daylight on a rushing attempt during Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) looks for running room during Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Rueck (78) tackles Seneca’s Logan Bruss (11) during Saturday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) looks for running room during Saturday’s game against Seneca.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) makes a leaping catch over Seneca’s Ben Virgo (3) during Saturday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes a catch along the right sideline during Saturday’s game against Seneca.
