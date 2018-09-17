Here are some of the highlights from Monday's junior varsity game, which PBL won 28-20 ...
PBL JV football vs. Seneca
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky (11) gets past a defender en route to a touchdown on a reception that extended the Panthers’ lead to 28-20 late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s junior varsity game against Seneca.
PBL’s Landon Wilson (52) kicks an extra-point attempt during Monday’s junior varsity game against Seneca.
PBL’s Zac Jayne (1) runs with the ball during Monday’s junior varsity game against Seneca.
PBL’s Drew Diesburg (24) tries to make a catch during Monday’s junior varsity game against Seneca.
PBL’s Alex Plott (44) records a tackle during Monday’s junior varsity game against Seneca.
PBL’s Garrett Sanders (13) rushes the quarterback during Monday’s junior varsity game against Seneca.
