Here are some of the sights from Monday's IESA Class 3A regional championship game at Mahomet ...
Members of the PBL Junior High School baseball team huddle up after Monday's IESA Class 3A regional championship game against Mahomet-Seymour.
PBL's Jeremiah Ager is moved over by Ephraim Johnson in the first inning, in which the Panthers put up four runs.
PBL's Noah Steiner at bat.
PBL's Aiden Johnson pitching.
PBL's Mason Uden lays down a bunt to move a runner.
PBL's Cole Purvis struck out Mahomet-Seymour's cleanup hitter.
