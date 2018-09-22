Fisher/GCMS soccer at Watseka

Here are some photos from the Fisher/GCMS soccer team’s 5-0 win Saturday at Watseka ...
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Parker Rollins, left, and Alex Minion celebrate after Minion scores early in the second period to put the Bunnies up 4-0 against Watseka during Saturday’s match.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) dribbles through defenders and scores on one of the Bunnies’ first possessions of the Saturday’s match against Watseka. Ricks had one goal on the day.

Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) scores his first goal of the day with 15:17 remaining in the first period of Saturday’s match against Watseka. Bleich had two goals on the day.

Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) gets past defenders and scores his second goal of Saturday’s match against Watseka to put the Bunnies up 3-0 with 11:58 left in the first period.

Fisher/GCMS’s Brodie Doman shoots and scores on a penalty kick in the second period in the Bunnies’ 5-0 win Saturday over Watseka.
