Here are some of the highlights from a junior varsity game played Monday, Sept. 24, between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Fisher, which GCMS won 45-0 ...
GCMS JV football at Fisher
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal (21) runs as Braylen Kean (30) throws a block.
GCMS’s Kellen DeSchepper (18) hands off to Aidan Laughery (3).
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (3) looks for running room.
GCMS’s Jacob Zumwalt (6) looks for running room while Nathan Kallal (21) tries to throw a block.
GCMS’s Gavin Workman (79) makes a tackle.
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal (21) runs while Alex Meece (70) tries to make a block.
GCMS’s Trey Reynolds (75) makes a tackle.
GCMS’s Kellen DeSchepper (18) hands off to Isaiah Chatman (5).
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman (5) finds running room.
