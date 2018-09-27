GCMS homecoming 2018

Here are some sights from Thursday's festivities in Gibson City ...
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS football team ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
Members of the GCMS cheerleading squad ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
GCMS seniors Andrew Laughery and Katie Johnson ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
Members of the Fisher/GCMS soccer team ride during Thursday’s GCMS homecoming parade.
Members of the GCMS tennis team ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
GCMS sophomores Isaiah Chatman and Karleigh Kietzman ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
The GCMS Marching Falcons march during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
GCMS sophomores Skyler Niemann and Sarah Koss ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
A float is displayed during Thursday’s GCMS homecoming parade.
GCMS freshmen Payton Allen and Aidan Laughery ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
GCMS freshmen Zander Wier and Peyton Leonard ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
Grand marshal Judy Weber-Jones rides in Thursday’s GCMS homecoming parade.
GCMS seniors Marcus Baillie and Sydney Funk ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
GCMS seniors Bryce Barnes and Sydnee Barnes ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
The GCMS Youth Football and Cheerleading organization’s flag football team rides during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
A float created by the GCMS junior class is on display during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
GCMS juniors Darrin Bauer and Emily Clinton ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
GCMS juniors Colby Taylor and Karson Davis ride during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
School alumni ride in Thursday’s GCMS homecoming parade.
A float created by the GCMS sophomore class is on display during Thursday’s homecoming parade.
