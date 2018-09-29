Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
-
GCMS football vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) and Austin Spiller (33) celebrate after Barnes blocks and recovers a Tri-Valley punt to give the Falcons a short field early in the first quarter of Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) powers his way into the end zone for the Falcons first score in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS football vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) brings in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Garard to put the Falcons up 21-0 early in the second quarter.
-
GCMS football vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) upends Tri-Valley’s quarterback as the Falcons’ defense forces its fourth shutout victory of the season.
-
GCMS football vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (28) fights for extra yards in the second half of the Falcons’ homecoming victory over Tri-Valley on Friday.
-
GCMS football vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lance Livingston (20) cruises into the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter in the Falcons’ homecoming victory over Tri-Valley on Friday.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.