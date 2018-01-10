Fisher-GCMS won 3-1 with 2 goals by Tyler Ricks and 1 from Caleb Bleich (penalty kick). Roanoke’s goal was scored on a free kick. Here are some highlights ...
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Roanoke-Benson
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
F-GCMS #8 Tyler Ricks attempts a Header for goal early in the matchup against Roanoke on Monday. Ricks had 2 goals for the Bunnies in their 3-1 win.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Roanoke-Benson
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
The Bunnies fight for the ball before it pops free for an open shot from #8 Tyler Ricks. This was Ricks’ 1st of his two goals of the day in their 3-1 win over Roanoke Monday.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Roanoke-Benson
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
F-GCMS players form a wall and deflect a free kick in their 3-1 win over Roanoke on Monday.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Roanoke-Benson
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
F-GCMS #19 Dalton Burk settles the ball in the Bunnies’ 3-1 win over Roanoke on Monday.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Roanoke-Benson
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Keeper Ethan Kasper makes a save in the 1st period during the 3-1 win over Roanoke on Monday.
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Roanoke-Benson
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
F-GCMS Players #18 Will Shook and #5 Chris Hood race for the ball in front of the net in the Bunnies’ 3-1 win over Roanoke on Monday.
