Here are some of the highlights from Monday's match in Paxton ...
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Addison Oyer (18) prepares to hit the ball during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) passes to Mackenzie Bruns during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (6) prepares to spike the ball during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb serves during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brooke Walder (14) and Jasmine Miles (9) leap up to try to block a shot during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson spikes the ball during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Adwell hits the ball during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt, left, and Emily Adwell (8) leap up to try to block a shot during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann (12) serve during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) passes during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Adwell serves during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madi Peden serves during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) passes during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jolee Hastings (7) serves during Monday’s match against Fisher.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Maria Lemenager serves during Monday’s match against Fisher.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.