Here are some of hte highlights from Monday's junior varsity football game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Tri-Valley, which GCMS won 20-0 ...
-
GCMS JV football vs. Tri-Valley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Isaiah Chatman runs during Monday's junior varsity game against Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Tri-Valley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Parker Chase (61) and Braylen Kean (30) record a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Tri-Valley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Gavin Workman (63) and Kellen DeSchepper (18) records a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Tri-Valley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Dallas Whelchel (78), Awstace Grauer (17) and Nathan Kallal (21) chase a Tri-Valley ballcarrier during Monday's junior varsity game.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Tri-Valley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Gavin Workman (63) and Parker Chase (61) record a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Tri-Valley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Aidan Laughery (3) runs during Monday's junior varsity game against Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Tri-Valley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Isaiah Chatman (5) records a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS JV football vs. Tri-Valley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Kellen DeSchepper (18) has the ball during Monday's junior varsity game against Tri-Valley.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.