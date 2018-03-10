Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

Fisher/GCMS vs. Blue Ridge (2018)

Wed, 10/03/2018 - 9:37pm | arosten

Here are photos from the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team’s senior night match against Blue Ridge on Wednesday. The Bunnies improve on their record-setting season to 17-2-1 with a 2-0 victory over Blue Ridge. Their two goals came from Graham Voelker and Caleb Bleich.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.