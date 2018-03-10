Here are photos from the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team’s senior night match against Blue Ridge on Wednesday. The Bunnies improve on their record-setting season to 17-2-1 with a 2-0 victory over Blue Ridge. Their two goals came from Graham Voelker and Caleb Bleich.
Fisher/GCMS vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker (6) celebrates after breaking up a scoreless tie with a header for a goal in the Bunnies’ 2-0 shutout victory over Blue Ridge on Wednesday. Voelker had one goal on the day.
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper brings down a Corner Kick in the Bunnies’ 2-0 shutout victory over Blue Ridge on Wednesday.
Caleb Bleich (7) gets swarmed by defenders in matchup against Blue Ridge on Wednesday. Bleich had one of the Bunnies’ two goals in their 2-0 victory.
The Blue Ridge goalie gets a finger on the ball and prevents Fisher/GCMS’s Brodie Doman (11) from scoring on a Tyler Ricks corner kick.
