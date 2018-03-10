PBL VB Classic 2018

Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's matches between PBL and GCMS and PBL and Milford ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against Milford.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Addison Oyer prepares to spike the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb, left, prepares to hit the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann (12) prepares to hit the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madi Peden serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jasmine Miles (9) prepares to spike the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jessica Freehill (20) spikes the ball over the net during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Addison Oyer serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jessica Freehill serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson (5) spikes the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton (7) passes the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makenna Klann serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madi Eberle serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jolee Hastings serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jessica Freehill (20) hits the ball over the net during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton (7) passes the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lindsey Heinz hits the ball over the net during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Payton Allen, right, and Lucy Keigher go for the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (12) hits the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jessica Freehill (20) hits the ball over the net during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Addison Oyer, right, hits the ball over the net during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) passes during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Payton Allen (3) and Madi Eberle go for the ball during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Lucy Keigher serves during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Molly Kroon (8) hits the ball over the net during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against PBL.
