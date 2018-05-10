Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at LeRoy, which the Falcons won 48-0 to improve their record to 7-0 ...
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Keegan Kutemeier, left, runs with the football after intercepting a pass during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) carries the football during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) gets ready to attempt a kick during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) passes to teammate Payton Kean (24) during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) carries the football during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
The GCMS offense gets set for a play during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
The GCMS offense gets set for a play during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Joe Allen (58) records a tackle during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) carries the football during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS football team huddle up during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (14) carries the football during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS football at LeRoy (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman (34) carries the football as teammate Remi Astronomo (60) tries to throw a block during Friday’s game against LeRoy.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.