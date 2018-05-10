Here are some sights and highlights from Friday's game in Paxton ...
PBL football vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Jeff Graham talks to his players after Friday’s loss to Clifton Central.
PBL youth cheerleading campers cheer along with the high school cheerleading squad prior to Friday’s varsity football game against Clifton Central.
PBL youth cheerleading campers cheer along with the high school cheerleading squad prior to Friday’s varsity football game against Clifton Central.
PBL youth cheerleading campers cheer along with the high school cheerleading squad prior to Friday’s varsity football game against Clifton Central.
Members of the PBL Junior High School and High School marching bands perform prior to Friday’s varsity football game against Clifton Central.
Members of the PBL Junior High School and High School marching bands perform prior to Friday’s varsity football game against Clifton Central.
Members of the PBL Junior High School and High School marching bands perform prior to Friday’s varsity football game against Clifton Central.
PBL football players enter the field through a tunnel that included some youth cheerleading campers prior to Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Chase Elson (27) tackles Clifton Central’s Dane Thorne (2) on the opening kickoff of Friday’s varsity game.
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) and Alex Rueck (78) are among defenders tackling Clifton Central’s Garrett Graham (44) during Friday’s varsity game.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) tries to get away from Clifton Central’s Caden Perry (5) during Friday’s varsity game.
PBL youth cheerleading campers cheer along with the high school cheerleading squad prior to Friday’s varsity football game against Clifton Central.
PBL youth cheerleading campers cheer along with the high school cheerleading squad prior to Friday’s varsity football game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) records a tackle during Friday’s varsity game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) tries to get away from Clifton Central’s Garrett Graham (44) during Friday’s varsity game.
PBL’s Chase Elson (27) tackles Clifton Central’s Jacob Shoven (15) during Friday’s varsity game.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) runs down the right sideline after recovering a fumble during Friday’s varsity game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) tries to catch a pass during Friday’s varsity game against Clifton Central.
Clifton Central’s Jay Lemenager (4) is sacked by PBL’s Dalton Busboom during Friday’s varsity game.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes an over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown during the second quarter of Friday’s varsity game against Clifton Central.
Members of the PBL Panther Regiment perform during halftime of Friday’s varsity football game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) runs down the left sideline after intercepting a pass during Friday’s football game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) catches a pass during Friday’s varsity game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Evan Bristle (62) tackles Clifton Central’s Canyon Burrow (10) on a kickoff during the fourth quarter of Friday’s varsity game.
