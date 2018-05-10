The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team won 41-0 Friday over Clifton Central. Here are some of the highlights from Friday’s game ...
PBL freshman football vs. Clifton Central
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Smith (33) finds running room en route to a 22-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of Friday’s freshman game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Landon Wilson (52) kicks the extra-point attempt during Friday’s freshman game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Justin Milligan (85) forces a ballcarrier out of bounds during Friday’s freshman game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Garrett Sanders (13) tries to gain extra yards after catching a pass down the middle during Friday’s freshman game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Brandon Knight (74) records a tackle during Friday’s freshman game against Clifton Central.
