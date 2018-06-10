PBL Junior High School cross country at IESA Class 2A sectionals

Trixie Johnson and Alexis Putnam qualified for state on the girls' side while Landen Barfield qualified on the boys' side. Here are some highlights from Saturday's races in Paxton ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alexis Putnam (860) leads a pack of runners during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trixie Johnson (856) runs during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Landen Barfield, left, leads a pack of runners during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sam Bice, left, and Ethan Donaldson run during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brooke Kleinert, Sydney Pickens and Tanner Graham run during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Grace McCoy runs during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Swan runs during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Isaiah Busby runs during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Noah Steiner and Christian Deck run during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Chase Ratcliff runs during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.
