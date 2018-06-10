Here are some of the highlights from tournament play on Saturday ...
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson goes up to spike the ball during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against Lexington.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jasmine Miles (9) spikes the ball during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against Lexington.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (6) tips the ball over the net during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against Lexington.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (6) tips the ball over the net during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against Lexington.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (12) tips the ball over the net during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic fifth-place match against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madi Eberle serves during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic fifth-place match against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Payton Allen (3) serves during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic fifth-place match against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte (2) passes during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic fifth-place match against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte serves during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic fifth-place match against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann (12) records a dig during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic third-place match against Cissna Park.
-
PBL VB Classic 2018 (Saturday)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Addison Oyer (18) passes during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic third-place match against Cissna Park.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.