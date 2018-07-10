Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Central Illinois Football League first-round playoff game in Paxton ...
GCMS’s Aiden Sancken (4) runs with the ball during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Rylan Defries (22) runs with the ball during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
A pass sails over the outstretched left arm of GCMS’s Carson Maxey (18) during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Kellan Fanson (63) chases Clifton Central quarterback Luke Shoven (8) during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors playoff game.
GCMS’s Shawn Schlickman (1) and Chase Minion record a tackle during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
