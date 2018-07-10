Here are some highlights from Sunday's Central Illinois Football League first-round playoff game in Paxton, which GCMS won 18-0 ...
PBL vs. GCMS Mighty Mite playoffs (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Camden Brucker (5) runs with the ball during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites playoff game against PBL.
PBL’s Addyson Kinnaird (7) and Julian Barbosa tackle GCMS’s Camden Brucker during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites playoff game.
PBL’s Julian Barbosa (15) wrestles the ball away from GCMS defender Ayden Jennings (71) on a pass play during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites playoff game.
PBL’s Julian Barbosa (15) is tackled by GCMS’s Bryce Adkins (22) and Charlie Kerchenfaut during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites playoff game.
PBL’s Julian Barbosa is tackled by GCMS’s Ayden Jennings during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites playoff game.
PBL’s Gryffin Bruns (8) is tackled by GCMS’s Eidan Huddleston (32) and Charlie Kerchenfaut (54) during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites playoff game.
GCMS’s Cameron Kaeding (8) is tackled by PBL’s Joshua Coe during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites playoff game.
GCMS’s Bryce Adkins (22) tackles PBL’s Jonathon Ellison during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites playoff game.
