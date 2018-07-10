Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Central Illinois Football League first-round playoff game in Paxton, which PBL won 14-0 ...
PBL’s Phil Daniels (70) records a tackle during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Kayden Vance (13) passes while Matthew Suaava (68) throws a block during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Mason Vaughan (1) runs down the left sideline during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Angelo Bigham (42) crosses the goal line on a touchdown reception that increased the Panthers’ lead in Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors playoff game against Clifton Central to 12-0 with 6:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) kicks a two-point attempt through the uprights, with Xander Campbell (32) holding the ball for him, to extend the Panthers’ lead in Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors playoff game against Clifton Central to 14-0 with 6:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
PBL’s Troy Emberson records a tackle on a kickoff during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
A slew of PBL defenders record a tackle during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
