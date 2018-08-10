The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity football team won 25-6 Monday over LeRoy. Here are some highlights ...
GCMS JV football at LeRoy
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS prepares to kick off during Monday's game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Isaiah Chatman (5) records a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
The GCMS offense gets ready for a play during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Aidan Laughery (3) looks for running room during Monday's game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Aidan Laughery (3) passes during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Trey Reynolds (75) forces a fumble during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Nathan Kallal (21) catches a pass during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Nathan Kallal (21) runs with the ball during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Austin Elliott (10) records a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Brandon Mueller (55) records a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Jacob Zumwalt (6) records a tackle during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
A LeRoy ballcarrier is tackled by a slew of GCMS defenders during Monday's junior varsity game.
GCMS's Nathan Kallal (21) runs with the ball during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Isaiah Chatman (5) runs with the ball during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Jacob Zumwalt (6) runs with the ball during Monday's junior varsity game against LeRoy.
