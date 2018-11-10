A cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.
HS Cross-Country: PBL Meet
A group of runners head towards the finish in a cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.
PBL runners L-R-Timothy Hewerdine, Evie Ellis, Liam McMullen and Jarrett Hazelwood hold hands as they approach the finish in a cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.
Boys and girls start together in a cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.
Girls and boys run together in a cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.
PBL runners approach a encouraging sign on the course in a cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.
Lucas Alvarez of Iroquois West at the finish in a cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.
PBL runners approach the finish line in a cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.
Hoopeston's Gracie Eighner at the finish in a cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL cross country team huddle up prior to Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL runners start their trot during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL’s Ryder James, Nik Schnabel, Erik Reck and Alec St. Julen run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL’s Jordan Giese, Keagan Busboom, Jesse Barfield, Ashton Goss, Trevor Morse, Paul Cleary and Daniel Busby run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL’s Zachary Lundquist runs during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL’s Cameron Grohler, right, runs during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL runners Timothy Hewerdine, Evie Ellis, Liam McMullin and Jarrett Hazelwood run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL’s Seth Wolken, second from left, runs during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL’s Seth Wolken, left, runs during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL’s Gracie Smith, Lorena Arnett and Alyssa Hofer run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL’s Yami Domingo, Gina Galey and Jordan Parrish run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL’s Reese San Diego and Olivia Wilson run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL’s Hope Johnson runs during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL’s Erik Reck, Ryder James, Nik Schnabel and Alec St. Julien run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL’s Daniel Busby, Ashton Goss, Trevor Morse, Jordan Giese, Jesse Barfield, Keagan Busboom and Paul Cleary run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL’s Cameron Grohler runs during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL’s Yami Domingo, Gracie Smith, Gina Galey, Alyssa Hofer, Jordan Parrish and Lorena Arnett run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
From left, PBL’s Alyssa Hofer and Jordan Parrish run during Thursday’s meet in Paxton.
