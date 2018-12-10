Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Watseka ...
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) and Andrew Swanson (52) celebrate after Ecker catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
With PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) holding, Keyn Humes kicks in an extra point during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tristan Hauersperger (22) finds running room after recovering a fumble during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tristan Hauersperger (22) is tackled by Watseka’s Blake Castonguay on a fumble return during Friday’s game.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
With PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) throwing a block, Keyn Humes (2) heads toward the end zone during the first quarter of Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) throws the ball on a two-point conversion attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55) tackles Watseka’s Conner Curry (21) during Friday’s game.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs for some tough yards during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Watseka’s Justin McTaggart (2) is tackled by a slew of PBL defenders, including Jake Rich (63) and Dalton Busboom (55), during Friday’s game.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) goes up for a pass attempt while Watseka’s Blake Castonguay (3) defends during Friday’s game.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) tackles Watseka’s Conner Curry (21) during Friday’s game.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) records a tackle in the end zone for a safety during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) celebrates after recording a tackle in the end zone for a safety during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) and Andrew Swanson (52) celebrate after Jones records a tackle in the end zone for a safety during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) and Jake Rich (63) tackle Watseka’s Anthony Quinn (11) during Friday’s game.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) looks for running room during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) looks for running room during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) sacks the quarterback during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) tackles Watseka’s Jameson Cluver (10) short of the first-down marker on a fourth down during Friday’s game.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tristan Hauersperger (22) and Watseka’s Justin Bunting wrestle for the ball on a pass attempt during Friday’s game.
PBL football at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tristan Hauersperger (22) and Andrew Swanson (52) are among PBL players awaiting an official’s final verdict on a potential interception by Hauersperger during Friday’s game against Watseka. The officials ruled it a reception for the Warriors’ Justin Bunting (7).
