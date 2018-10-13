Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Seniors game between PBL and Momence, and Juniors game between PBL and GCMS, at Gibson City ...
Central Illinois Football League semifinals (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Robert Blackburn (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Robert Blackburn (9) reaches the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in double overtime during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Robert Blackburn (9) heads toward the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in double overtime during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
Members of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team celebrate after Aiden Johnson (7) scores a touchdown during the first overtime period of Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Aiden Johnson crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the first overtime period of Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Dalton Jones (22) and Aiden Johnson record a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Dalton Jones records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s O’Quinn Gerdes (28) records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Robert Blackburn (9) records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Robert Blackburn (9) looks for running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Dalton Jones, left, and Kendall Swanson record a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Kendall Swanson records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Mason Vaughan (1) carries the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors semifinal game against GCMS.
PBL’s Kayden Vance (13) is tackled by GCMS’s Jacob Chase (33) during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors semifinal game.
PBL’s Kayden Vance (13) is tackled by GCMS’s Jacob Chase (33) during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors semifinal game.
GCMS’s Spencer Kleist (6) runs with the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors semifinal game against PBL.
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs with the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors semifinal game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Logan Ward sacks PBL quarterback Kayden Vance (13) during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors semifinal game.
GCMS’s Spencer Kleist (6) runs with the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors semifinal game against PBL.
PBL’s Brady Young (34) runs with the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors semifinal game against GCMS.
