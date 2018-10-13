Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in El Paso ...
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes makes a catch behind the back of his defender during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (28) possesses the ball during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) makes a catch during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs with the ball during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
The GCMS offense heads toward the line of scrimmage for a play during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) passes during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) kicks during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Joe Allen (58) and Hayden Workman (71) pursue an El Paso-Gridley ballcarrier during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Lance Livingston (20) reaches the end zone during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
