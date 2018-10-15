Here are some of the highlights from Monday’s junior varsity football game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and El Paso-Gridley, which GCMS won 26-0 ...
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (3) runs, with teammate Braylen Kean (30) throwing a block, during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS gets ready for a play during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal (21) runs toward the end zone during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Zander Wier (41) goes up to make a tackle during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Brandon Mueller (55) records a tackle during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Austin Elliott (10) battles for the ball during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal (21) runs with the ball, with teammate Jacob Rutledge (50) looking to throw a block, during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Kellen DeSchepper (18) throws a pass, with Aaron Spears (72) throwing a block and Jacob Zumwalt (6) running a route, during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jacob Rutledge (50) records a tackle during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (3) looks for running room during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Trey Reynolds (75) makes contact with an opponent during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dallas Whelchel records a tackle during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Zander Wier (41) runs with the ball during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aiden Phillips (80) catches a pass during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Austin Elliott (10) runs down the right sideline, with Markus Miguel (77) throwing a block, during Monday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS JV at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS junior varsity football team pose for a photo after Monday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.