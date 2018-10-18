Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's senior-night match in Paxton ...
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson serves during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns, middle, poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s match against Dwight. Bruns is the daughter of Brian and Kara Bruns. She has five siblings: Mason, Gryffin, Dawson, Damon and Landon. She has been in volleyball, FCCLA, blue crew, basketball and bridge team. Her future plans are to attend college and become an NICU nurse. Her favorite memory is “when playing giants, wizards and elves, we kept picking the same thing, so the majority of us were put on net duty.”
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb, right, poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s match against Dwight. Crabb is the daughter of Laura Poplett and the late Jason Crabb. She has four siblings: Jacey, Keanan, Tessa and Alaina. She has been in volleyball, track, basketball, FFA and blue crew. Her future plans are to attend college and be a dental hygienist. Her favorite memory is “dancing in the weight room before games.”
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson, middle, poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s match against Dwight. Johnson is the daughter of Aaron and Jaime Johnson. She has two siblings: Courtney and Aiden. She has been in volleyball, track, FFA, basketball and bridge team. Her future plans are to attend East Carolina University and major in biology. Her favorite memory is “decorating mini volleyballs before each game.”
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Maria Lemenager, middle, poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s match against Dwight. Lemenager is the daughter of Robert Lemenager and Tina Bachman. She has four siblings: Dillon, Gabrielle, Dalton and Briana. She has been in volleyball, NHS, FFA, bridge team and blue crew. Her future plans are to attend St. Louis College of Pharmacy and become a pharmacist. Her favorite memory is “when Kalista (Klann) got the rubber chicken stuck to the ceiling and we tried to cheer stunt me up to get it.”
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jade Miles, middle, poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s match against Dwight. Miles is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Miles. She has two siblings: Jakob and Jasmine. She has been in volleyball, FFA, NHS, bridge team, student council and Mississippi delta trip. Her future plans are to attend a four-year college majoring in agronomy management or poultry science. Her favorite memories are “every time Maria (Lemenager) and Madi (Peden) got hit in the head.”
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madi Peden, middle, poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s match against Dwight. Peden is the daughter of Jake and Laura Peden. She has one sibling: Tyler. She has been in volleyball, softball and basketball. Her future plans are toe attend college and major in nursing. Her favorite memories are “the team dinners before games.”
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson hits the ball during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Maria Lemenager serves during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) and Mackenzie Bruns (6) are at the net for a block attempt during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson (5) prepares to spike the ball during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Addison Oyer (18) prepares to spike the ball during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb, left, makes a diving dig during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson spikes the ball during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madi Peden, left, makes a diving dig during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb serves during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt serves during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Adwell (8) spikes the ball over the net, and over a block attempt, during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns serves during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) passes during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
-
PBL volleyball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madi Peden serves during Thursday’s match against Dwight.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.