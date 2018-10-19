Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS football vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS defensive lineman Josh Bleich (53) forces a fumble in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw, which was recovered by the Falcons in their 59-0 victory.
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) celebrates after bringing in a touchdown catch in the first quarter in GCMS’s victory Friday over Dee-Mack.
GCMS’s Austin Spiller (33) gets hit as he brings in an interception in the first quarter of GCMS’s 59-0 win Friday over Dee-Mack. Spiller had two of GCMS’s four interceptions in the first quarter.
Dee-Mack’s quarterback is under pressure from GCMS defensive ends Jared Trantina (22) and Bryce Barnes (18) during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard steals one from Dee-Mack with an interception in the Falcons’ 59-0 win on Friday. GCMS had four interceptions in the first quarter.
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Dee-Mack.
