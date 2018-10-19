Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game, and senior-night festivites held prior ...
PBL football vs. Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) applies pressure to Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington quarterback Colton Holm (1) during Friday’s game.
PBL football player Christian Denam poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Denam is the son of Benjamin and Stephanie Hahn. He has five siblings: Elizabeth, Alyssa, Sadie, Rylan and Emma. He has been in football, show choir and wrestling. His future plan is to either go to college or enlist to be a marine. His favorite memories are “after the homecoming parade during his junior year when Alberto (Cruz) laughed in the middle of announcing himself and Hobert (Skinner) introduced himself as ‘Hobert Skinner Niebuhr.’”
PBL football player Mason Ecker poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Ecker is the son of Brad and Christie Ecker. He has two siblings: Mallorie and Makenna. He has been in football, basketball, baseball and track. His future plans are undecided. His favorite memory is “beating Momence 49-7 this year.”
PBL football player Chase Elson poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Elson is the son of Brian and Lisa Elson. He has one sibling: Haley. His future plan is to attend trade school. His favorite memory is “going to the playoffs junior year.”
PBL football player Calvin Foster poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Foster is the son of David and Holly Foster. He has one sibling: Kaia. He has been in football, track and FFA. His future plan is to become a union laborer. His favorite memories are “the bus rides home from away games.”
PBL football player Austin Gooden poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Gooden is the son of Adam and Amanda Gooden. He has two siblings: Aubree and Addison. He has been in football, basketball and baseball. His future plans are undecided. His favorite memory is “the 13-12 overtime win over Watseka his junior year.”
PBL football player Keyn Humes poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Humes is the son of Delbert Humes and Melissa Odom. He has four siblings: Kynlie, Gavyn, Saryn and Jaxyn. He has been in football, wrestling, baseball, bridge team, panther pals and blue crew. His future plan is to attend college and major in architectural civil engineering. His favorite memory is “coach (Jake) LeCair eating it at Clifton in his white pullover sophomore year.”
PBL football player T.J. Jones poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Jones is the son of Lori Platz and Lindsey Platz. He has one sibling: Jase. He has been in football and track. His future plan is to go to college and study physical therapy. His favorite memory is “scoring the touchdown that broke the school record for most points in a season.”
PBL football player Kyle Poll poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Poll is the son of Danny and Michelle Poll. He has two siblings: Matt and Cory. He has been in football and basketball. His future plan is to attend trade school. His favorite memory is “going to the playoffs junior year.”
PBL football player Jake Rich poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Rich is the son of Scott Rich and Jackie Prohl and Diana Giesler. He has been in football, basketball and track. His future plans are to attend college and major in physical therapy. His favorite memory is “scoring a touchdown against South Newton his junior year.”
PBL football player Andrew Swanson poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Swanson is the son of Kirk and Michelle Swanson. He has one sibling: Alex. He has been in football, band, basketball, panther pals, weight lifting team and NHS. His future plan is to go to Illinois State University and major in elementary or special education. His favorite memories are “doing burpees with coach (Jake) LeClair and having history lessons on Tuesdays.”
PBL band member Jacob Ager poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Ager is the son of David and Mary Ager. He has one sibling: Jeremiah. He has been in band, basketball, student council and speech. His future plans are to attend Parkland to complete an HVAC certification and then transfer to complete his degree. His favorite memories are “all the great conversations had with people on the bus rides to and from competitions.”
PBL band member Zakary Babcock poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Babcock is the son of Timothy and Kristi Babcock. He has four siblings: Zander, Hearyn, Heather and Samantha. He has been in band and track and field. His future plans are to go to college to study political science and law. His favorite memory is “starting the ‘PBL’ chant at Monticello and being told to ‘take it down a notch.’”
PBL band member Garrett Bachtold poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Bachtold is the son of Dawn and Dave Bachtold. He has one sibling: Kiara. He has been in band, jazz band and track. His future plans are to attend college and study environmental science. His favorite memories are “his times with the drum line.”
PBL band member Nash Bruens poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Bruens is the son of Del and Pam Bruens. He has four siblings: Hannah, Devin, Grace and Ethan. He has been in band and robotics. His future plans are to attend Parkland and then transfer to a four-year college. His favorite memories are “the bus rides to and from the competitions.”
PBL band member Seth Daniels poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Daniels is the son of Sean Daniels and Hope Farney. He has seven siblings: Noah, Phil, Lilly, Bella, Gage, Netty and Jack-Jack. He has been in band, robotics and show choir. He plans to join the United States Marines. His favorite memory is “when he was doing pushups and Mr. Hess stopped teaching to bend down and scream for him to go lower.”
PBL band member Emily Graves poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Graves is the daughter of Stephen and Mary Graves and Stephanie and Tim Kinder. She has four siblings: Audrey, Conner, Xavier and Isabelle. She has been in band, track and field, cross country, NHS and FFA. Her future plans are to attend the University of Illinois and become a midwife. Her favorite memory is “when Mallory Johnson spilled Mr. Hess’s coffee 10 seconds before going on the news.”
PBL band member Bayley Johnson poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Johnson is the son of Chris and Karen Johnson and Shannon and Rick Adkins. He has two siblings: Griffin and Rhett. He has been in band. His future plans are to attend Parkland and transfer to the University of Illinois, majoring in computer science or computer engineering. His favorite memory is “being a part of the drumline shenanigans.”
PBL band member Mikayla Jones poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Jones is the daughter of Glenn and Amy Jones. She has two siblings: Austin and Savannah. She has been in band, FFA, NHS, student council and on the Mississippi Delta trip. Her future plans are to attend a four-year university and then go on to medical school. Her favorite memories are “hearing, ‘drum major Mikayla Jones, is your band ready?’ at the beginning of every performance and the words from Mr. Hess following the performance.”
PBL band member Liz Moore poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Moore is the daughter of LeAnne Campbell. She has one sibling: Xander. She has been in band and art league. Her future plan is to go into pediatric nursing. Her favorite memory is “when Mr. Loui and Mr. Hess almost died on the podium.”
PBL band member Madison Myers poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Myers is the daughter of Brian and Sue Myers. She has two siblings: Connor and Josh. She has been in band and chorus. Her future plan is to go to college. Her major is undecided. Her favorite memories are “performing in all of the marching band shows.”
PBL band member Paige Pritchett poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Pritchett is the daughter of Marlena Lohrbach. She has one sibling: Jacy. She has been in band and color guard. Her future plans are to go to college and be an x-ray technician.
PBL band member Devan Rhoades poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Rhoades is the daughter of Jonathen Rhoades, Kim Rhoades and Kelly Howard. She has five siblings: Hayley, Abigail, Macey, Chelsea and Cassidy. She has been in band, cheerleading, flags and FFA. Her future plans are to enlist in the United States Army and then go to college. Her favorite memory is “being in flags, but marching with the trombone.”
PBL band member Austin Rose poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Rose is the son of Michael and Tiffany Rose. He has one sibling: Cody. He has been in band. His future plans are to attend either Duke or Northwestern and receive either a Masters or Ph.D. in neuroscience and neurobiology. His favorite memory is “getting to play in the french horn, trombone and trumpet within two years.”
PBL band member Megan Swanson poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Swanson is the daughter of Scott Swanson and Stacy Hood. She has five siblings: Matt, Mitchell, Candace, Josh and Danielle. She has been in band, wrestling (as a manager) and bridge team. Her future plan is to attend a four-year college. Her favorite memory is “being a part of and jamming to music on guard bus rides.”
PBL band member Nathan Waterson poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Waterson is the son of Keith and Sara Waterson. He has one sibling: Luke. He has been in band, chorus, student council, G.I.V.E. and math team. His future plans are to go to college and major in vocal performance. His favorite memory is “the entire band dancing to the Iku-Iko just dance video during band camp.”
PBL band member Clarisa Wieneke poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Wieneke is the daughter of Mark and Angie Wieneke. She has three siblings: Claire, Collin and Alexander. She has been in marching band, basketball, panther pals, peer tutoring and NHS. Her future plans are to attend Rhema Bible Training College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and take online classes at SAGU. Her favorite memory is “meeting Liz and becoming best friends throughout high school.”
PBL cross country runner Evie Ellis poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Ellis is the daughter of Sally Ellis. She has two siblings: Brendon and Kristen. She has been in cross country, FFA, math team, student council, track, G.I.V.E club and NHS. Her future plan is to go to UIUC to study pediatrics and health sciences. Her favorite memories are “the long runs with Adam and Ashton, getting hyped with Phil Collins, and the team bonding with the girls.”
PBL cross country runner Jordan Giese poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Giese is the son of Drew and Roxi Giese. He has two siblings: Brett and Nicole. He has been in cross country, scholastic bowl, math team, track and NHS. His future plan is to get a chemistry degree from an undecided college. His favorite memory is “qualifying for state junior year.”
PBL cross country runner Alyssa Hofer poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Hofer is the daughter of Darrin and Nancy Hofer. She has two siblings: Abby and Allison. She has been in cross country, track, NHS and show choir. Her future plan is to enter a pre-vet program at a four-year college. Her favorite memory is “the food at team dinners.”
PBL cross country runner Tim Hewerdine poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Hewerdine is the son of Ron and Trisha Hewerdine. He has three siblings: Kristoffer, Sara and Samantha. He has been in cross country, wrestling, football, scholastic bowl, math team, bridge team, marching band, color guard, jazz band, pep band and show choir. His future plans are to go to Johnson & Wales University in north Miami, Florida, for culinary arts and then travel the world to feed starving people. His favorite memory is “the biscuits and gravy.”
PBL cross country Erik Rick poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Reck is the son of Myles and Teresa Reck. He has seven siblings: Megan, Manda, Victoria, Andrea, Kirstina, Dominique and Nicholas. He has been in cross country, track and basketball. His future plan is to go to trade school for construction. His favorite memory is “when he and Alec (St. Julien) fell within the first 50 meters at the Notre Dame Invitational and still hawked Nik (Schnabel).”
PBL cross country runner Alec St. Julien poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. St. Julien is the son of Randy and Jackie Wright. He has two siblings: Macie and Gatlin. He has been in cross country and track. His future plan is to get a degree in computer science. His favorite memory is “when he and Erik (Reck) fell at the Notre Dame Invite and then came back and hawked down Nik (Schnabel).”
PBL cheerleader Kassidy Marshall poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Marshall is the daughter of Brian and Kim Marshall. She has two siblings: Sydney and Grant. She has been in cheerleading and band. Her future plan is to go to college and major in nursing. Her favorite memory is “cheer sleepover her freshman year.”
PBL cheerleader Daiton Piatt poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Piatt is the daughter of Denver and Jamie Piatt. She has four siblings: Elli, Courtney, Kylie and Katie. She has been in cheerleading, swim team and color guard. Her future plans are to attend a four-year university on the path to pre-med, then attend medical school for an MD in anesthesiology. Her favorite memory is “when the mid-bus wouldn’t start at City Girl Yogurt after practice.”
PBL cheerleader Emma Stricklin poses for a photo as part of senior-night festivities held prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Stricklin is the daughter of Daniel and Sheila Stricklin. She has four siblings: Michael, Meghan and Page Stricklin and Carlos Alberti. She has been in cheerleading. Her future plan is to become a veterinary technician. Her favorite memories are “cheering with her sister, and all the hotel cheer sleepovers.”
Photographer: The News-Gazette
Chase Moore is the son of Chad and Lindsay Moore and Tari and Jeremy Fellers. He has three siblings: Callan, Camryn and Taylor. His future plans are to work with his dad in construction. His favorite memory is “all the four years he got to play. Good or bad, he just wanted to play golf and is happy that he got to.”
Members of the PBL Panther Regiment perform prior to Friday’s football game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) tries to tackle Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington’s Logan Graham during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) tackles Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington’s Logan Graham (5) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) tackles Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington’s Chris Bement (85) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) and Alex Rueck (78) record a tackle during Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) tackles Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington’s Colton Holm (1) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (13) tries to break tackles during Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55) tackles Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington’s Logan Graham (5) during Friday’s game.
Members of the PBL Panther Regiment perform at halftime during Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
Members of the PBL Panther Regiment perform at halftime during Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) tries to break free from Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington’s Chris Bement (85) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (13) heads toward the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown during the third quarter of Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) looks for running room during Friday’s game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
