Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's tournament championship game against Prairie Central at Gibson City ...
-
PBL eighth-grade girls basketball at TCC Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL eighth-grade girls basketball team hold up their second-place trophy at the Twin County Conference Tournament on Thursday.
-
PBL eighth-grade girls basketball at TCC Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Losa Suaava shoots during Thursday’s Twin County Conference Tournament eighth-grade championship game against Prairie Central.
-
PBL eighth-grade girls basketball at TCC Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trixie Johnson (12) passes during Thursday’s Twin County Conference Tournament eighth-grade championship game against Prairie Central.
-
PBL eighth-grade girls basketball at TCC Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Robidoux (50) dribbles during Thursday’s Twin County Conference Tournament eighth-grade championship game against Prairie Central.
-
PBL eighth-grade girls basketball at TCC Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jazmyn Kurland, right, possesses the ball during Thursday’s Twin County Conference Tournament eighth-grade championship game against Prairie Central.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.