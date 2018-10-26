Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Staff

HS 2A Football: GCMS vs. Watseka

Fri, 10/26/2018 - 4:00pm | Robin Scholz

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Watseka in a Class 2A first round playoff football game at GCMS High School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

Sections (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

